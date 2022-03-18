Waves Enterprise Market Cap Achieves $8.10 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $417,060.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.14 or 0.06988146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,716.50 or 0.99933938 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00033722 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

