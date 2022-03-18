WAX Hits Market Cap of $643.12 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $643.12 million and $23.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00028364 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,840,703,391 coins and its circulating supply is 2,262,675,258 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

