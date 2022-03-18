Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

