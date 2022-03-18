Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $565.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.47 and a 200-day moving average of $309.97.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

