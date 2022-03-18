Wealth Architects LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $282.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

