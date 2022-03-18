Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Weber alerts:

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $11.62 on Friday. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.