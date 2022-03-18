Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBRGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $11.62 on Friday. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

Weber (NYSE:WEBRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.