Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

3/2/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 263,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get Streamline Health Solutions Inc alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.