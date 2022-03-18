Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/18/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.
- 3/2/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 263,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.