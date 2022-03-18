Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2022 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2022 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

3/4/2022 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

3/3/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $96.00 to $59.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

2/1/2022 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

1/18/2022 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Shares of AI traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.15.

Get C3ai Inc alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $8,501,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in C3.ai by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3ai Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3ai Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.