Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kosmos Energy (KOS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) recently:

3/18/2022 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2022 – Kosmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.70 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/7/2022 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,667,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,842. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Kosmos Energy Ltd alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 481,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.