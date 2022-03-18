Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siltronic (WAF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Siltronic (FRA: WAF) recently:

3/17/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/10/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €120.00 ($131.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €110.00 ($120.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €160.00 ($175.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/11/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €120.00 ($131.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/3/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €160.00 ($175.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/27/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/26/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €160.00 ($175.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €165.00 ($181.32) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

Shares of WAF stock traded up €0.76 ($0.84) during trading on Friday, reaching €97.20 ($106.81). The company had a trading volume of 65,448 shares. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($58.24) and a one year high of €153.20 ($168.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €128.00.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

