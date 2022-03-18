Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.78) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/2/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,680 ($21.85) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/1/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.78) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,740 ($22.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,680 ($21.85) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,710 ($22.24) to GBX 1,740 ($22.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.78) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,710 ($22.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/18/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,680 ($21.85) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/16/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,870 ($24.32) to GBX 1,910 ($24.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/9/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.78) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,710 ($22.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,680 ($21.85) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/9/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,925 ($25.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/8/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,925 ($25.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/2/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,710 ($22.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,600 ($20.81) to GBX 1,675 ($21.78). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,630 ($21.20) to GBX 1,700 ($22.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,710 ($22.24) price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,680 ($21.85) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,610 ($20.94). 22,552,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,871. The stock has a market cap of £81.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.22. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.94), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($712,482.57).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

