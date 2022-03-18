Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 11.3%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.90. 16,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,088,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.