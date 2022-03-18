Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 11.3%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.90. 16,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,088,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

