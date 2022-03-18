Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $3,948,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $2,442,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $4,165,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.