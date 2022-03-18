West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $405.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.42 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

