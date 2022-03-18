Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.28

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $11.86. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 29,725 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
