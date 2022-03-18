Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.19. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 787,660 shares.
WEF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
Read More
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.