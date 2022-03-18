WHALE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $839,161.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $43.88 million and $839,161.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $5.70 or 0.00013639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07050290 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,773.27 or 0.99997536 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033449 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

