Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.36. 1,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,138,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
