Whitecap Resources (WCP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

3/8/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$11.00.

3/3/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

2/15/2022 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$10.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

1/19/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $338,840.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

