Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,897.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $231.55 or 0.00552305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.06 million and $73,897.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.45 or 0.07024349 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,888.79 or 0.99998846 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

