Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 117,112 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

