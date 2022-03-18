Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 57,483 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,483 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $63,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

