Whittier Trust Co. Buys 5,278 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.