Whittier Trust Co. Buys 7,866 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $28,816,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 472.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,493,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 14.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,694,000 after acquiring an additional 605,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $9,520,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPK. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

