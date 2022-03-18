Whittier Trust Co. Buys 82,841 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 1,725.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,841 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.79 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.