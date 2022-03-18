Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.94. The company has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.41 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

