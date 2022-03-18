Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $84.05 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

