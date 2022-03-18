Whittier Trust Co. Has $21.91 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

