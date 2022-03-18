Whittier Trust Co. Has $22.66 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

