Whittier Trust Co. Has $32.83 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,473,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $309.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

