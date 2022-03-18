Whittier Trust Co. Has $50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $55.02 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

