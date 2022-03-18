Whittier Trust Co. Has $77.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $77,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

