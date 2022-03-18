Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $71,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.66.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

