Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

NUMG opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

