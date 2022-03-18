Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $104.93 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $190.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $149.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

