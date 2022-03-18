Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

SBNY stock opened at $316.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.96 and a 200-day moving average of $310.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $206.07 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

