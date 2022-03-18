Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $157.20 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

