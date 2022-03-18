Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

MCD opened at $237.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

