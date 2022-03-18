Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 17,324 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 446,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87.

