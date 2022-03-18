Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,814 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $478.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $340.86 and a one year high of $478.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

