Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,383 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.71.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.