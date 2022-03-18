Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 5,847 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after buying an additional 453,158 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after buying an additional 119,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

