Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 8,988 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

