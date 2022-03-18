Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $256.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $229.41 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

