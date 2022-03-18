Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after acquiring an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $84.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.