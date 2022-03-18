Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 10,731 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

