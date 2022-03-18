Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,289 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $139.47 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.