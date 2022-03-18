Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,830 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after buying an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 505,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

NYSE:FRC opened at $168.93 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

