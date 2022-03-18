Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 4,398 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

