Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 524 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $552.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.38 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $245.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.75 and its 200 day moving average is $505.17.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

